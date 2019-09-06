OU basketball: Buddy Hield raises money for hurricane relief

Former Sooner and current Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield is raising money to help The Bahamas recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian. Hield, a native of the archipelago nation, has set up a Go Fund Me campaign and has personally donated $100,000.
Hield appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt last night to talk about the hurricane's impact and the fundraising efforts:
Here is last night's conversation between @buddyhield and @notthefakeSVP on @sportscenter. Those looking to help support Buddy's fundraising efforts for his home community can give at https://t.co/B1id3jCOTE. pic.twitter.com/SsPKXRnOmH— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) September 6, 2019
As the strongest hurricane to hit the Atlantic basin since 1935 rages on, the Bahamas is just beginning to recover from a rising death toll and an expected $7 billion in property losses, USA Today reports.
“Seeing footage for what Hurricane Dorian has done to the islands, it left me heartbroken,” Hield said in a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5. “The Bahamas is in a really bad place right now. People have gotten sick really bad and hospitals are being damaged.”
In addition to Hield’s $100,000 donation, the Sacramento Kings Foundation, Buddy Hield Foundation, Ranadivé Foundation and the Jacobs family said they are matching Hield’s donation with an additional $105,000 that will go to UNICEF USA, per a release. Hield said his goal is to raise $1 million.
