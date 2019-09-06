You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Buddy Hield raises money for hurricane relief

Buddy Hield

Former Sooner Buddy Hield at the spring game April 12.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield is raising money to help The Bahamas recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian. Hield, a native of the archipelago nation, has set up a Go Fund Me campaign and has personally donated $100,000.

Hield appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt last night to talk about the hurricane's impact and the fundraising efforts:

As the strongest hurricane to hit the Atlantic basin since 1935 rages on, the Bahamas is just beginning to recover from a rising death toll and an expected $7 billion in property losses, USA Today reports.

“Seeing footage for what Hurricane Dorian has done to the islands, it left me heartbroken,” Hield said in a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5. “The Bahamas is in a really bad place right now. People have gotten sick really bad and hospitals are being damaged.”

In addition to Hield’s $100,000 donation, the Sacramento Kings Foundation, Buddy Hield Foundation, Ranadivé Foundation and the Jacobs family said they are matching Hield’s donation with an additional $105,000 that will go to UNICEF USA, per a release. Hield said his goal is to raise $1 million.

 

