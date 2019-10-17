You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Buddy Hield demands bigger contract from Sacramento Kings

Buddy Hield

Former OU basketball player Buddy Hield on the sidelines of the OU football game Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

According to a report from The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson, former Sooner and current Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield is not happy with his current situation in Sacramento. 

Anderson says Hield felt “insulted” by the Kings’ recent four-year, $90 million contract extension offer. The OU product has asked to be traded if a larger deal is not reached by Monday.

Hield, 26, is entering his third full season with the Kings after being traded to Sacramento in the deal that sent Demarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans at the 2017 trade deadline. The 6-foot-4 guard is shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc in his young career while averaging 14.9 points per game.

Hield is one of the greatest Sooners to ever play at the Lloyd Noble Center, averaging 17.4 points per game from 2012-2016. 

