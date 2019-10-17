OU basketball: Buddy Hield demands bigger contract from Sacramento Kings

According to a report from The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson, former Sooner and current Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield is not happy with his current situation in Sacramento.
Anderson says Hield felt “insulted” by the Kings’ recent four-year, $90 million contract extension offer. The OU product has asked to be traded if a larger deal is not reached by Monday.
Buddy Hield says he sees the Kings’ four-year, $90M offer "like an insult” and is ready to find another home if they can’t get a deal done by Monday 🍿— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2019
"I feel like I’m worth more than that. If you say I’m your guy...I just need you to show it."
(via @JandersonSacBee) pic.twitter.com/mfbVvObEQ4
Hield, 26, is entering his third full season with the Kings after being traded to Sacramento in the deal that sent Demarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans at the 2017 trade deadline. The 6-foot-4 guard is shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc in his young career while averaging 14.9 points per game.
Hield is one of the greatest Sooners to ever play at the Lloyd Noble Center, averaging 17.4 points per game from 2012-2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.