OU basketball: Brady Manek hopes to spark struggling Sooners after getting 'back to being himself' vs Oklahoma State

Senior forward Brady Manek looked like the player of old against Oklahoma State on Monday in Stillwater.
Although Oklahoma lost the game, 79-75, Manek scored 20 points, had nine rebounds and added four assists. His 20 points were his most since OU’s season opener on Dec. 3, and his 38 minutes were his most in regulation all year.
“It was big, he played really well,” senior guard Austin Reaves said of Manek after the game on Monday. “And that’s what we’re going to need from him going forward, is games like this. And we know that he’s capable of it, so that’s what we expect of him.”
Manek’s contraction of COVID-19 and injuries to his lungs and chest in early January caused him to play 21 minutes or less in his first three games back from the virus. His health problems hurt his confidence, he said in Wednesday’s press conference. However, Manek’s recent resurgence is giving OU hope to end the season with a win heading into Big 12 tournament play.
The senior — potentially playing his last game at the Lloyd Noble Center if he forgoes his extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to COVID-19 — knows OU needs a victory after its 3-game losing streak over No. 15 Texas on Thursday, which could make it the first team in Big 12 history with six top-15 wins in a single season.
The Sooners fell from a projected No. 3 seed to a No. 5 seed in ESPN’s latest Bracketology this week after their consecutive losses. And with a loss in its season finale, OU potentially falls into the bottom four of the Big 12 standings, which would force the Sooners to play on day one of the conference tournament.
“I think we all know the importance of this last one,” Manek said on Wednesday. “We definitely need a win. Don’t want to be in that bottom four there and go back to where we have been. We definitely know what the stakes are for this one… I think we all just know we got to take care of business and it's something we gotta do. We put ourselves in this spot so we got to get ourselves out of it. “
If Manek scores four points against the Longhorns, he’ll become the 15th player in program history to score 1,400 career points and the third in that group with 200 3-pointers. The only players in school history with 1,400 points and 200 3’s are former All-American guards Hollis Price and Buddy Hield.
Manek’s 16-point first half on Monday and his game-tying layup against Oklahoma State last Saturday gave him a sign of life. The Harrah native has solidified himself in Oklahoma basketball history books by ranking in the top-5 in school history in 3-pointers made. He could be the spark that ends the Sooners’ cold spell heading into the postseason.
“I’m really confident in him,” junior guard Umoja Gibson said, Wednesday. “I feel in the last game he got back to being himself. I think we’ll be able to see that from here on out.”
