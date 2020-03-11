OU basketball: Bob Bowlsby announces limited access for Big 12 Tournament due to coronavirus

Just hours after the NCAA announced that the NCAA Tournament will be held without fan attendance due to COVID-19, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced the Big 12 tournament will have 'limited access' on Wednesday.
Announcement:Beginning with tomorrow's tournament games, we will be implementing limited access. Teams will have access to 125 tickets for staff and guests of student-athletes.For the full announcement and more details ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8W7h565eGn— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 11, 2020
Bowlsby said each Big 12 team will have access to 125 tickets. Cheerleaders and pep bands will not be in attendance, but Bowlsby said media will still be allowed throughout the tournament.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby just said media still allowed rest of tournament. Hopes we all use hygienic practices.— Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) March 11, 2020
Oklahoma's men's team (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) is set to take on West Virginia in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The Sooners are currently a ninth seed and will likely play Arizona in the West region of the NCAA tournament in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lundari's latest bracket predictions.
Oklahoma's women's team (12-18, 5-13 Big 12) will play Oklahoma State in the tournament's first round at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
