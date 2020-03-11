You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Bob Bowlsby announces limited access for Big 12 Tournament due to coronavirus

Bob Bowlsby

Commissioner of the Big 12 Bob Bowlsby speaks at the Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Just hours after the NCAA announced that the NCAA Tournament will be held without fan attendance due to COVID-19, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced the Big 12 tournament will have 'limited access' on Wednesday.

Bowlsby said each Big 12 team will have access to 125 tickets. Cheerleaders and pep bands will not be in attendance, but Bowlsby said media will still be allowed throughout the tournament.

Oklahoma's men's team (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) is set to take on West Virginia in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The Sooners are currently a ninth seed and will likely play Arizona in the West region of the NCAA tournament in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lundari's latest bracket predictions.

Oklahoma's women's team (12-18, 5-13 Big 12) will play Oklahoma State in the tournament's first round at 6 p.m. on Thursday. 

