You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Blake Griffin to sit out while awaiting potential trade or buyout from Detroit Pistons

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Blake Griffin

Former OU basketball player Blake Griffin on the sidelines during the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday afternoon that current Detroit and former Oklahoma forward Blake Griffin will sit out the remainder of his Pistons tenure until he is either traded or bought out of his current contract.

The Pistons are rebuilding their franchise and putting more of an emphasis on player development and playing younger players like rookie forward Saddiq Bey. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Griffin is looking to play for a contender.

The NBA trade deadline is on March 25, which gives the Pistons about six weeks to find a deal. If not, they will likely buy out Griffin’s remaining $75.6 million salary that spans this season and next season. The buyout would give Griffin the option to pick who he signs with next, which would most likely be a playoff contender.

"I am grateful to the Pistons for understanding what I want to accomplish in my career and for working together on the best path forward," Griffin told ESPN in a statement on Monday.

Griffin is currently averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on a 36.5 field goal percentage, which are all near career lows for the five time All-NBA player.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments