OU basketball: Blake Griffin probable to make Brooklyn Nets debut on March 21 against Washington Wizards

Griffin interview

Former Sooner forward Blake Griffin answers questions during an interview Aug 25, 2018.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Current Brooklyn Nets and former Sooner forward Blake Griffin is listed as probable to make his debut with his new team on Sunday, March 21, against the Washington Wizards.

Griffin last played on Feb. 12 with the Detroit Pistons, before both sides agreed it was time to move on. Griffin was bought out by the Pistons on March 5 and signed with the Nets two days later.

Since then, Griffin has been managing a left knee injury but it appears he will be good to go for the Nets’ next game. How many minutes he will play will be determined closer to tip-off.

Griffin underwent two left knee surgeries during the 2019-20 season. Due to the procedures, he only managed to play in 18 games before the second knee surgery ruled him out for the remainder of the season in January 2020.

The Nets are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-14 record. In 20 games this season, Griffin is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Those are all at or near career-lows for the 11-year veteran.

Griffin was selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He played for OU for two seasons between 2007-09, averaging 18.8 points per game and becoming the Consensus National Player of the Year during his final year in Norman. 

