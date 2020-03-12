OU basketball: Big 12 cancels conference tournament due to coronavirus

Lloyd Noble Center

OU playing in a nearly-filled Lloyd Noble Center during the game against No. 1 Baylor on Feb. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Big 12 conference has announced that it will be cancelling the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament. 

The Big 12 joins the AAC, SEC, ACC and Big 10 who also chose to suspend their conference tournaments on Wednesday due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. 

Oklahoma's men's and women's teams were set to play on Thursday evening prior to the cancellation

The decision comes just one day after the NBA chose to suspend the remainder of their season after the news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the virus before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City.

The future of the 2020 NCAA Tournament is still up in the air as more and more conferences have chosen to shut down their post season tournaments. On Wednesday the conference released a statement that all events will be played in front of limited crowds consisting of close family members, staff and members of the media.

