OU basketball: Big 12 Conference announces game makeup dates for 3 of Sooners' COVID-19 postponements

The Big 12 Conference announced makeup dates for a number of COVID-19-postponed games Thursday, including three of the Sooners’ (7-9, 4-7 Big 12) delayed contests.
OU will make up its three games that were postponed due to COVID-19 protocol and contact tracing:🔴 Feb. 27 at Texas (TBA)⚪️ March 4 vs. TCU ( 5 p.m.)🔴 March 7 vs. K-State (3 p.m.)➡️ https://t.co/rBxAvuGT06 | #Big12WBB pic.twitter.com/G6HbqxvXIh— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 11, 2021
Oklahoma will face Texas (14-5, 8-4) on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Austin, recovering the game initially scheduled for Jan. 12. The tip-off time and television information for that contest hasn’t been announced yet.
The Sooners will host TCU (8-9, 3-9) at 5 p.m. CT on March 4 in Norman, recouping the initial matchup from Jan. 9. OU will then face Kansas State (5-12, 0-10) at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 7 in Norman, making up the previous date of Jan. 2. Both games will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
OU’s next scheduled game is against No. 19 West Virginia at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 14 in Morgantown.
