OU basketball: Big 12 Conference announces game makeup dates for 3 of Sooners' COVID-19 postponements

Head Coach Sherri Coale

Head coach Sherri Coale during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Jan. 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Big 12 Conference announced makeup dates for a number of COVID-19-postponed games Thursday, including three of the Sooners’ (7-9, 4-7 Big 12) delayed contests.

Oklahoma will face Texas (14-5, 8-4) on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Austin, recovering the game initially scheduled for Jan. 12. The tip-off time and television information for that contest hasn’t been announced yet.

The Sooners will host TCU (8-9, 3-9) at 5 p.m. CT on March 4 in Norman, recouping the initial matchup from Jan. 9. OU will then face Kansas State (5-12, 0-10) at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 7 in Norman, making up the previous date of Jan. 2. Both games will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

OU’s next scheduled game is against No. 19 West Virginia at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 14 in Morgantown.

