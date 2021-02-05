OU basketball: Austin Reaves to rejoin starting lineup against Iowa State, Jalen Hill to come off bench

Senior guard Austin Reaves will return to the starting lineup against Iowa State at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 6 in Norman, head coach Lon Kruger confirmed on SportsTalk 1400 on Friday.
Lon Kruger says Austin Reaves will move back into the starting lineup tomorrow vs ISU. Jalen Hill will come off the bench. @OU_MBBall— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) February 5, 2021
Reaves, who was in contact tracing, missed the No. 9 Sooners’ last two games against then-No. 9 Alabama and No. 13 Texas Tech. Sophomore Jalen Hill started in Reaves' place, but will come off the bench Saturday.
The 6-foot-5 Reaves is the only player among Power Five conferences averaging over 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game this season. OU went 1-1 in the games he missed.
Reaves' return is a huge boost, although the Sooners are still without fellow starting senior guard Alondes Williams due to COVID-19.
