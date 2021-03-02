OU basketball: Austin Reaves' 'horrible' turnover fells Sooners as Oklahoma State sweeps season series

Austin Reaves, hearing “F*** OU” chants from the Gallagher-Iba Arena student section and heckling from the Oklahoma State PA announcer, had a chance to silence the socially distanced crowd.
OU’s typical go-to player, who’s second in the Big 12 in points per game with over 17, had a chance to tie the game bringing the ball up the court. Instead, he committed a costly turnover when he second guessed passing the ball, throwing it right into the hands of OSU’s Bryce Williams. The turnover led to free throws for Oklahoma State and later forced the Sooners to need a 3-pointer, which senior forward Brady Manek missed.
Manek scored his most points since the season opener on Dec. 6 with 20 while the Sooners made 13 3-pointers. And OU’s defense held freshman phenom Cade Cunningham to 3-of-8 shooting after he scored 40 points against it on Saturday. But in a chippy game for the Bedlam Series Trophy, Reaves’ timid decision late in the contest proved costly. The turnover resulted in an eruption from those in attendance at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“To be honest, I made a horrible play,” said Reaves, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. “There wasn’t really an option. No play. I just had the ball in my hands and made a horrible play."
No. 16 Oklahoma’s 79-75 loss to No. 17 Oklahoma State (17-6, 10-6 Big 12) sent it spiraling. From being projected as high as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in late February and winning four games against top-10 teams in January, to losing three-straight games in a crucial period before postseason play begins, the Sooners (14-8, 9-7) are faltering at the worst time.
In the past week, OU went from second in the Big 12 standings to sixth. If they fall to No. 15 Texas on Thursday, the Sooners could potentially fall to seventh in the standings behind No. 18 Texas Tech, if the Red Raiders win two of three games this week. Oklahoma was voted to finish sixth in the conference by Big 12 coaches before the season.
However, in the Sooners’ three-game losing streak, they lost by only three points to Kansas State and four points in both games against the Cowboys.
“The last three games have been really close, down to the wire games,” Reaves said. “The ball bounces one way, goes the other, you win those games. The main message is just keep fighting, stay mentally locked in and just honestly listen to (head coach Lon Kruger).”
The loss puts OU in a must-win scenario against Texas in the regular season finale on Thursday. There, the Sooners will look to avoid playing the first day of games in the Big 12 Tournament and keep their current first-round bye.
“It’s a tough stretch to handle, three games in seven days,” Kruger said. “But, we got one regular season game left, so (it’s) not like you got a lot of time to dwell on it. You gotta bounce back, and our guys will… Huge challenge right up ahead quickly on Thursday.”
Despite the late turnover, Kruger said his team won’t shy away from giving Reaves the ball late moving forward and that “sometimes the defense wins.” If Oklahoma can return to the team it was in January, Reaves will likely play a big role in getting his team back to its former self.
“It’s always frustrating when you lose,” Reaves said. “But we’ve just got to bounce back. There’s three in a row, and now we’ve just got to figure out what we can do to be successful. Go back, watch a film tomorrow, practice, do whatever and really just fight, honestly.”
