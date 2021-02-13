OU basketball: Austin Reaves' game-winner leads Sooners' double-overtime road victory over West Virginia

The Sooners were down 90-89 with 30 seconds left in double-overtime, running out of time to sweep the season series against No. 14 West Virginia.
OU needed someone to come up with a big shot. The answer was none other than senior guard and leading scorer Austin Reaves, the player the team leans on in tough road games.
Fighting double teams down the stretch, Reaves found himself with the ball and drove left before hitting a behind-the-back dribble move near the free throw line. The move created separation for the eventual game-winning floater with 26 seconds remaining. Reaves ended West Virginia’s five-game conference winning streak and converted his second game-winner as a Sooner.
He is a baddddddddd man.📺 Big 12 Now on ESPN+📱 https://t.co/R2WACmU6iE pic.twitter.com/tzybzTNoPq— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 13, 2021
“Austin’s a big time competitor,” OU coach Lon Kruger said after the game. “He wants the ball in late-game situations (and) doesn’t shy away from anything. That’s just a huge bucket there to put us up one in that second overtime. He was terrific throughout the half, with big time plays in overtime as well.”
In a game that featured 15 lead changes between two gritty teams vying for sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings, Reaves stepped up in typical fashion on the road.
“Every team has got a guy they look to for security,” Kruger said. “And kind of reinforcing confidence throughout the squad, and Austin certainly does that for our guys… Absolutely, he’s been fantastic.”
Reaves finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while playing 47 minutes in No. 12 Oklahoma’s (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) 91-90 win over the Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4) on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown. The senior guard led OU in points, rebounds and assists, and leads the team in those categories on a per-game basis this season. 22 of Reaves’ points came after halftime.
“He’s a great player,” said senior forward Brady Manek, who finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, and entered the top 5 in OU history in 3s made during the first half. “I’d give him the ball every time If I could.”
Reaves is continuing his role as the offensive leader in road games. He’s scored at least 19 points in each of his last four road games and each of those games were against top 15 teams at the time.
The Newark, Arkansas native is doing everything he can for a surging team as March nears. The Sooners went 6-5 in February last season, 5-8 in 2019 and 1-7 in 2018, proving this year’s team has taken steps toward staying strong down the stretch.
“That’s what we need from him,” Manek said. “Knock down free throws, (shoot) 50 percent from the field. He’s still doing everything we need. (He had) seven assists (and was) finding everybody. We need him to get the ball there late and find something.”
Despite winning, the Sooners blew a nine-point lead with under seven minutes remaining in the second half. Junior guard Umoja Gibson — 22 points on five 3s — made a layup to put the game in overtime with 21 seconds left in regulation.
OU also struggled on the glass, with West Virginia out-rebounding it 47-42 behind forward Derek Culver’s dominating play inside. He had a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds, while being guarded mostly by Manek.
However, OU still prevailed in the end despite its mishaps, earning a nation-leading five top-15 wins this season. With each player on OU’s team playing their role, the Sooners could be a force going into tournament play behind the offensive catalyst in Reaves.
Although there was time remaining after Reaves’ big shot, senior forward Kur Kuath, who’s seen reduced playing time in favor of Manek as of late, knew his role. Kuath came off the bench and delivered a clutch block against Culver with seven seconds remaining after Reaves asked him to go get a block during the timeout before the play.
Everyone knows their role. Everyone executes their role.How about this clutch block from Kur Kuath off the bench with the game on the line? pic.twitter.com/5LVGazXzNQ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 13, 2021
“It’s really big to win games like this,” Reaves said. “It gives you confidence that you can pull out close games. It gives us confidence in those types of situations to go make plays and do the right thing to help us get a win.”
