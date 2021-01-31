You have permission to edit this article.
OU basketball: Austin Reaves, Alondes Williams to miss second-straight game due to COVID-19 protocols

Lon Kruger

OU head coach Lon Kruger during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Senior guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams will miss Monday's game against No. 10 Texas Tech due to COVID-19 protocols, OU announced on Sunday. 

It'll be the second consecutive missed game for the pair, as they missed the No. 24 Sooners' game against No. 9 Alabama. Reaves and Williams started each game before missing on Saturday.

Reaves is the only major-conference player averaging over 15 points, five rebounds and five assists-per-game this season. Williams is averaging over seven points-per-game. 

Despite missing Reaves and Williams, OU still managed to upset the Crimson Tide and break their 10-game win streak, extending the Sooners' win streak to five.

Oklahoma's game against the Red Raiders is set for 8 p.m. on Feb. 1 in Lubbock.

