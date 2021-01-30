OU basketball: Austin Reaves, Alondes Williams to miss No. 24 Sooners vs No. 9 Alabama due to COVID-19 protocols

No. 24 Oklahoma will be without senior guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams against No. 9 Alabama due to COVID-19 protocols, the program announced Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 protocol, Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams will not be available for today’s game against Alabama.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 30, 2021
The guard pair has yet to miss a game or start for the Sooners all season. Reaves, who’s averaging over 15 points per game, is top-5 in points and assists per game in the Big 12. Williams is averaging over seven points per game to go with just over three rebounds.
In their absence, OU will likely lean on sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon and junior guard Umoja Gibson. The Sooners have just four scholarship guards on their roster.
The highly anticipated SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest is set to tip at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
