You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Austin Reaves, Alondes Williams to miss No. 24 Sooners vs No. 9 Alabama due to COVID-19 protocols

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Alondes Williams

Then-junior guard Alondes Williams during the game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Feb. 22.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 24 Oklahoma will be without senior guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams against No. 9 Alabama due to COVID-19 protocols, the program announced Saturday.

The guard pair has yet to miss a game or start for the Sooners all season. Reaves, who’s averaging over 15 points per game, is top-5 in points and assists per game in the Big 12. Williams is averaging over seven points per game to go with just over three rebounds.

In their absence, OU will likely lean on sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon and junior guard Umoja Gibson. The Sooners have just four scholarship guards on their roster.

The highly anticipated SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest is set to tip at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

Load comments