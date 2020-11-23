OU basketball: Athletic department announces Lloyd Noble Center game day procedures for 2020-2021 season

Oklahoma’s athletic department announced game day procedures for 2020-2021 men's and women's basketball home games at the Lloyd Noble Center on Monday.
OU announces policies, procedures and fan experience information for all events at the Lloyd Noble Center in 2020-21.➡️ https://t.co/p5pfa8RY4e#TogetherAsOne #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/MCWULU4y9u— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) November 23, 2020
OU athletics requires all visitors to wear fabric or surgical masks upon entry of the Lloyd Noble Center, with the arena capacity being approximately 2,500. The department has made concessions cashless, and high-touch areas will be sanitized prior to entry.
Similar to football, basketball games will implement “family” pods of two to six people, with separation between the pods. Arena doors now open one hour prior to tipoff, with both entrances for general public, and the Upper North entrance for students.
The OU women's season opener against Houston will tip off at 12 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Nov. 25, followed by the men's season opener against UTSA at 7 p.m. CT. Both games will be televised from the Lloyd Noble Center on Fox Sports Southwest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.