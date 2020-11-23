OU basketball: Athletic department announces Lloyd Noble Center game day procedures for 2020-2021 season

You are the owner of this article.
Kur Kuath block

Redshirt junior forward Kur Kuath blocks the ball during the game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Feb. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma’s athletic department announced game day procedures for 2020-2021 men's and women's basketball home games at the Lloyd Noble Center on Monday.

OU athletics requires all visitors to wear fabric or surgical masks upon entry of the Lloyd Noble Center, with the arena capacity being approximately 2,500. The department has made concessions cashless, and high-touch areas will be sanitized prior to entry.

Similar to football, basketball games will implement “family” pods of two to six people, with separation between the pods. Arena doors now open one hour prior to tipoff, with both entrances for general public, and the Upper North entrance for students.

The OU women's season opener against Houston will tip off at 12 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Nov. 25, followed by the men's season opener against UTSA at 7 p.m. CT. Both games will be televised from the Lloyd Noble Center on Fox Sports Southwest. 

