OU basketball: After halftime tie, 2nd half slump dooms Sooners against No. 7 Baylor

The Sooners were tied with No. 7 Baylor, 42-42, at halftime.
From that point, OU (8-10, 5-8 Big 12) scored only 24 points and couldn't keep its offensive rhythm going following its first half performance. Oklahoma suffered its eighth conference loss, 77-66, against Baylor (17-2, 12-1) in Norman on Sunday afternoon. The Sooners, fresh off back-to-back wins against Iowa State on Feb. 9 and No. 19 West Virginia on Feb. 13, could not continue their streak against the Bears.
The last time these two teams faced, Baylor ran away with a 23-point lead while defeating Oklahoma, 84-61, on Jan. 23 in Waco. This time around, Baylor's lead peaked at 12 points in the fourth quarter. While wearing pink jerseys in its annual Play4Kay game, which raises funds for women's cancer research, Oklahoma did a much better job defending the Bears.
Baylor ranks 10th in the nation in scoring offense, but OU forced 23 turnovers and limited its foe to 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The problem for the Sooners came when they shot 7-of-25 in the second half and were outscored by Baylor’s offense, 35-24.
“At the start of the third quarter, we were a little bit out of sorts and out of rhythm,” head coach Sherri Coale said. “Baylor smells that, and they jump on you when they sense that. But, I think we got some great looks that we typically make, and we created some great luck for ourselves playing really hard, and we’d make an extra pass for ourselves when we had a layup. Then (the possession) turns around and goes the other way, or we’d miss a layup after a scrum. We just had some chances there that we couldn’t quite put our arms around.”
In the first quarter, Oklahoma got off to a hot start, forcing five Baylor turnovers and scoring 18 points on 50 percent shooting. Junior forward Madi Williams and freshman forward Skylar Vann helped OU’s offense, scoring 10 combined points on 5-of-6 shooting. Williams, OU’s leading scorer averaging under 22 points per game, has been the catalyst for OU’s offense as of late. She had six of the Sooners’ 12 points with 4:57 remaining.
Collectively, Oklahoma’s defensive unit was also on par during that span. The Sooners limited the Bears’ offense to two missed jumpers and a turnover in three possessions. Despite the 12-10 lead created by Williams and the Sooners’ defense, Baylor quickly responded with a 7-0 run and forged a 22-18 lead at the buzzer.
Just like the previous game between the two, Baylor capped off the second quarter with a huge 8-2 run. Unlike last time, where Oklahoma was unable to respond to Baylor's 12-0 run, the team responded with a 15-2 stretch that gave it an eight point lead in the second. In that span, freshman point guard Navaeh Tot stole the ball two times and defended Baylor guard DiDi Richards to just two points at halftime.
Additionally, Williams, sophomore guard Gabby Gregory and junior guard Taylor Robertson all combined for 10 points during that stretch. Despite Williams’ 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and Gregory’s six points on 2-of-4 shooting at halftime, the Sooners found themselves tied with Baylor at the break.
“Overall I’m super proud of our basketball team,” Coale said, “and I thought we battled super well and maybe tried to make them go to Plan B or Plan C a little bit.”
In the end, Williams, Gregory and the rest of the team shot 7-of-25 in the second half and could not find the basket. Gregory, who is OU’s third second leading scorer at over 15 points per game, had 19 points Sunday, but also had a horrendous 5-of-17 shooting performance. Williams did as she’s done all season, stuffing the stat sheet with 21 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Even Williams, though, couldn’t find the basket in the second half, shooting 2-of-10 for only five of her 21 points.
“She definitely has a chance to be an All-American,” Coale said of Williams. “She’s just got such a bevy of skills and there’s nothing that she can’t do on either end of the floor, because she can guard a perimeter player or she can guard a post player. I haven’t even looked at her stat line, but I thought she was a warrior.”
The Sooners now shift focus to TCU (8-11, 3-11) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Fort Worth. With the Big 12 Tournament approaching and a potential nod at the NCAA Tournament in limbo, Coale kept her plan for the next few games simple.
“My mindset is the same as it’s always been since day one,” Coale said, “and it’s being the best at getting better.”
