OU basketball: Aaron Calixte signs contract overseas

Aaron Calixte

Graduate guard Aaron Calixte goes up to the basket in the game against Kansas March 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner guard Aaron Calixte signed to play in Georgia for BC MIA Academy Titebi, per eurobasket.com.

Calixte came to Norman in 2018 as a graduate transfer and appeared in all 34 of the Sooners' contests, starting in 19 of them. The Stoughton, Massachusetts, native averaged 6.6 points per game and 2.1 assists per game. Calixte is the fourth Sooner for the 2018-19 squad to sign a European contract.

Before coming to Norman, Calixte attended the University of Maine. In his final season at Maine, Calixte led the team in scoring with 16.9 points per game.

