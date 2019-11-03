OU basketball: 5-star guard Bryce Thompson includes OU in final 4 school announcement

Class of 2020 five-star recruit Bryce Thompson announced his top four schools via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
The guard from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, included OU in his list, which also features Oklahoma State, Kansas and North Carolina.
2020 five-star Bryce Thompson will announce his Final 4 schools today at 2:00 PM CT. @B3thompson__— TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) November 3, 2019
Thompson is currently ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oklahoma and No. 19 in the nation, according to 247Sports. 247Sports predicts that Thompson will eventually choose the Jayhawks, but the Sooners are listed as the second-most likely school to land the coveted prospect.
Thompson told the Tulsa World that "Oklahoma sits pretty high" and that "when I was on my visit, I had a good time with De’Vion Harmon and some of the guards there."
