OU baseball: Wyatt Olds strikes out 10 Cougars as Sooners defeat Houston, 7-2

Oklahoma (10-7) extended its winning streak to four games, beating Houston (10-7), 7-2, at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman on Friday evening.
Redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds started on the mound for the fifth time this season. After a subpar start in 2021, Olds turned out his best performance of the season so far.
Olds pitched six total innings and struck out a career-high 10 batters, earning his first win in 2021. Olds’ record is now 1-2. The Sooners struck out 16 Cougars in total, with redshirt senior right-handers Luke Taggart and Jason Ruffcorn each striking out three.
The OU offense continued its high production. Redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks hit his fourth home run of the season in the third inning. The blast gave the Sooners a lead they would never give up.
Three more singles from redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza, Crooks, and redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna gave the Sooners their final five runs in the game. OU had 13 total hits against Houston, with five Sooners getting multiple hits.
The win is OU’s fifth victory at home this season. The Sooners will continue their series against Houston at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.