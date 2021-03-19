You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Wyatt Olds strikes out 10 Cougars as Sooners defeat Houston, 7-2

Wyatt Olds

Then-sophomore pitcher Wyatt Olds during the Sooners' game against Dallas Baptist University March 3.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-7) extended its winning streak to four games, beating Houston (10-7), 7-2, at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman on Friday evening.

Redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds started on the mound for the fifth time this season. After a subpar start in 2021, Olds turned out his best performance of the season so far. 

Olds pitched six total innings and struck out a career-high 10 batters, earning his first win in 2021. Olds’ record is now 1-2. The Sooners struck out 16 Cougars in total, with redshirt senior right-handers Luke Taggart and Jason Ruffcorn each striking out three.

The OU offense continued its high production. Redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks hit his fourth home run of the season in the third inning. The blast gave the Sooners a lead they would never give up.

Three more singles from redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza, Crooks, and redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna gave the Sooners their final five runs in the game. OU had 13 total hits against Houston, with five Sooners getting multiple hits.

The win is OU’s fifth victory at home this season. The Sooners will continue their series against Houston at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Norman. 

