OU baseball: Tyler Hardman's cycle, 11-for-12 performance powers Sooners' series win over Arkansas State

Tyler Hardman stepped up to the plate with his team down four runs in the eighth inning, already owning two singles, a double and a three-run home run on the day.
With the count full, the redshirt junior first baseman drove a pitch into right center for a historic triple. OU (8-7) went on to lose to Arkansas State (3-7), 15-14, but Hardman’s production turned the tide and helped the Sooners split the double header against the Red Wolves and take the series with a victory on Monday.
HARDO ➡ CYCLESaved the most difficult one for last, and he 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘥 to complete OU's first cycle since 2010!#Sooners pic.twitter.com/RTpz9j2IKI— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 14, 2021
Hardman shined throughout the series, going 8-for-8 with seven runs scored in Sunday’s doubleheader and 3-for-4 with four runs scored on Monday. His triple finished off the cycle in the first game of the doubleheader, making him the first Sooner to do that since Cameron Seitzer in 2010. He was rewarded for his big performances, earning Big 12 Player of the Week honors on Monday.
“As a team, we all hit well. … The offense we have on this team is something special,” Hardman said after Sunday’s games. “It’s cool to have a bigger season than last year to show what this offense can actually do.”
Despite continued pitching woes, the OU’s offense continues to be the team’s bright spot. The Sooners scored 35 runs on 44 hits across all three games, and have now scored more than 10 runs in five games this season.
In addition to Hardman, redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna, redshirt junior centerfielder Tanner Tredaway and third baseman Peyton Graham and catcher Jimmy Crooks, both redshirt freshmen, all hit home runs in the series. Tredaway especially had a productive series, getting seven RBIs.
“It’s been really good for them so far to keep battling and swinging at good pitches,” head coach Skip Johnson said. “We stayed in the strike zone, and took our walks when we needed to take a walk, so I thought that was really big.”
Though its offense continued to roar, OU’s pitching woes remained at the outset of the series with the Red Wolves. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds again struggled, surrendering six earned runs in just four innings in the opener.
“I’m glad Wyatt turned it around in the second inning, he was more himself there than he was all day,” Johnson said. “This is the first year Wyatt’s ever started … so he’s still growing in that role. I got a good feeling that he's going to be better at the end of the year than he is at the beginning.”
Five pitchers entered the game for the Sooners after Olds was removed, but they combined to give up seven more earned runs in the defeat. The next two games saw better results, with just seven combined runs given up in 9-1 and 12-6 wins.
Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett and redshirt sophomore left-hander redshirt sophomore left-hander Dalton Fowler took the mound for the second and third games. Bennett went five innings and earned his second pitching win, striking out six batters while giving up just one earned run.
Fowler went two-and-two-third innings, also striking out six with one earned run given up. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Ben Abram entered from the bullpen to earn the pitching win, going three-and-one-third innings with three strikeouts and two earned runs allowed.
“Our biggest letdown is the pitching side of things,” Johnson said after Sunday’s games. “We’ve got to get more confidence on the pitching side more than anything.”
The Sooners have a quick turnaround, as they play Arkansas (12-1) at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 15 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are currently ranked No. 1 in the country by D1 Baseball, but OU isn’t wavering in its confidence.
“When the momentum isn’t there, we’re still having great at-bats (and) putting runners on and scoring them,” Hardman said. “That’s what this game is about is keeping the momentum, and once we get these hitters going. … I wouldn’t be surprised if (the production) increased from where it is now.”
