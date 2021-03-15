OU baseball: Tyler Hardman's 3 hits help Sooners to 12-6 series-clinching win over Arkansas State

Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman stayed red hot for the Sooners (8-7) once again on Monday, leading the club with three hits and four runs scored in the Sooners’ 12-6 series-clinching win over Arkansas State (3-9).
For Hardman, the two RBIs on his base hit in the first inning and solo shot in the third inning continued what was a remarkable trio of games for the Corona, California native. In the three-game set against the Red Wolves, Hardman hit for the cycle once and nearly did it again Monday. He scored 11 runs and had a stretch where he reached base in 16 consecutive at-bats. As expected, Hardman was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.
Redshirt sophomore right-hander Ben Abram picked up his first win of the season, tossing three-and-one-third innings and striking out six in relief of redshirt sophomore left-hander Dalton Fowler. Fowler also struck out six Red Wolves in his two-and-two-third innings on the mound. Fellow first-year Sooner and redshirt senior Luke Taggart shut out Arkansas State in two frames to close out the ball game.
Redshirt senior infielder Conor McKenna and redshirt junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway both had multi-RBI performances for the Sooners as well. The Sooners now head to Fayetteville for a date with Arkansas on Tuesday. The Razorbacks have a 12-1 record and are ranked No. 1 in the nation by D1Baseball.
