OU baseball: Tyler Hardman, Conor McKenna, Jimmy Crooks make latest D1 Baseball top-30 positional rankings

Tyler Hardman

Redshirt Junior infielder Tyler Hardman during the series finale against Arkansas State on March 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Big 12's highest scoring offense in 2021 features a trio of players in D1 Baseball's top-30 players from each position.

Redshirt junior Tyler Hardman is listed as the No. 2 first baseman in the country, Conor McKenna is the No. 18 second baseman, and Jimmy Crooks is one of two catchers in the Big 12 on the latest list released Tuesday.

Hardman's offensive stats are among the best in the entire conference. The Corona, California native leads the Big 12 with a .467 average and .564 on-base percentage.

Hardman is averaging 1.84 hits per game, 1.32 runs per game and also ranks top 10 in the conference in walks. He is just a week removed from a series against Arkansas State in which he hit for the cycle and reached base in 16 consecutive plate appearances.

McKenna has multi-RBI performances in five of the last six games, becoming one of the major contributors in OU's recent six-game win streak. The redshirt senior has hit safely in eight consecutive games and has also scored a run in seven of his last eight. He ranks in the top six in the conference in both RBIs and runs scored.

Crooks has proven to be one of the conference's most productive hitters, let alone catchers in 2021. Like Hardman, Crooks also ranks in the top-10 in the Big 12 in hits. The redshirt freshman, a transfer from McLennan College, has 12 extra base-hits including five home runs in 19 games played. Along with Hardman and McKenna, Crooks also ranks top six in the conference in runs scored.

This trio of Sooners are expected to be right back in the starting lineup when the team takes on Texas State (8-13) in San Marcos, Texas on Wednesday. OU comes in five games over .500 and is playing its best team baseball of the season.

