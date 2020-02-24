OU Baseball: Tanner Tredaway named Big 12 Player of the Week

Tanner Tredaway

Junior Tanner Tredaway during the game against Texas Southern on Feb. 18.

Junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway was named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Tredaway went 12-24 at the plate in six games against Texas Southern and Illinois State this week. Eight of those hits went for extra bases, two of which were home runs of the season. Tredaway also drove in six runs and scored seven times.

Tredaway led the Big 12 in hits, triples and total bases. He was also tied for the conference lead in home runs and runs scored, and second in RBIs and slugging percentage.

Tredaway and the Sooners (7-2) are back in action at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston starting Feb. 28. They will play Arkansas (7-0) at 3 p.m.

