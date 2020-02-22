OU baseball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' weekend series vs. Illinois State

The No. 16 Sooners finished off a six-game week of baseball with a split in Saturday’s doubleheader against Illinois State. OU won a back-in-forth affair, 3-2, in game one but failed to completely come back from an early 5-0 deficit in its 7-5 loss in the four-game series finale.
Despite the loss in the finale, the Sooners finished the week 5-1 record and will head to Houston on Feb. 27 with a 7-2 record on the season.
Here are three takeaways from the weekend:
‘I think that’s manual labor’: The Sooners dealt with mental fatigue toward end of 54 innings of baseball in five days
When Conor McKenna came to the plate bottom of the ninth inning of Saturday’s series finale, he was stepping into the batter’s box for the tenth time in two days. The Sooners were in the midst of their 54th inning of the week and physical and mental fatigue was certainly setting in.
But the Sooners fought to try to tie the game back up. McKenna worked a 3-2 count before clubbing an RBI double to left and senior Brandon Zaragoza drew a walk to cut to put the tying run, junior Tanner Tredaway, at the dish with two down.
Even after the Sooners’ went down 5-0 in the early innings of the game, senior Brady Lindsly scored three on a homer to cut the deficit to two and the offense manufactured its fourth run just an inning later.
The long week of baseball certainly gives the players an opportunity to respond to the natural inclinations toward mental fatigue.
“You can’t get mentally fatigued in this game because that’s what it wants you to do, feel sorry for yourself,” head coach Skip Johnson said. “It’s going to be tough on them. They’re on their feet all the time and they’re just doing sprint after sprint… It’s really a tribute to our strength coach Tim Overman.”
Wyatt Olds’ success in first start shows versatility
2020 might end up being the transition year for sophomore Wyatt Olds. The McLoud, Oklahoma native made his first collegiate start on Saturday and allowed just one hit on one earned run and struck out nine hitters in six strong innings of work. Less than a week earlier, Olds pitched three scoreless relief innings against Virginia to pick up the win in the rubber match.
Johnson said he hopes to slowly transition Olds into a full-time starter role in 2021 but is still unsure exactly what the future will hold for the right-hander. For now, Olds will likely serve as a versatile pitcher who can start a midweek or fourth weekend game while also being a go-to arm out of the bullpen.
“(My role) doesn’t really affect me,” Olds said. “I just want whatever’s best for the team, if it’s coming out of the pen it’s coming out of the pen, if it’s starting it’s starting. We try not to give credit to anybody, we’re all just a band of brothers.”
Offense struggled as the week progressed, particularly with runners in scoring position
The Sooners combined for 26 runs in their two midweek games against Texas Southern, but struggled offensively down the stretch against Illinois State, scoring just 13 runs across the four games.
The offense particularly failed to execute with runners in scoring position, hitting just 5-42 on the weekend in prime run-scoring opportunities.
“It’s a sign of guys trying too hard,” Johnson said. “When you start trying really hard in this game you fail, you just have to execute. It’s a game of strategy and it’s a game of perfection.
“We’ll continue to grow as a team on Monday, do some things that we need to get better at, the little bitty things.”
One of the major bright spots of the OU offense was Tanner Tredaway. The junior outfielder went 8-for-17 in the four games with six extra-base hits, a pair of RBIs and five runs scored.
The No. 16 Sooners will venture south to Houston, Texas for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic Feb. 28 - March 1, where they will be pitted against No. 11 Arkansas on Friday, Missouri on Saturday and No. 13 LSU on Sunday.
