OU baseball: 3 stats heading into OU's weekend series against Illinois State

The Sooners roll into their weekend series against Illinois State on a four-game win streak that has featured dominant efforts from both the offense and defense. The Sooners beat Virginia twice on Saturday to clinch the series victory and trounced Texas Southern at home Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here are three stats to know heading into the four-game weekend set:
The OU defense has not committed an error so far in 2020
Even on the way to producing the highest fielding percentage in the Big 12 in 2019, the Sooners never amassed three consecutive games without committing an error. Through five games in 2020, OU is perfect in the field. The majority of the Sooners’ everyday defense will usually feature returnees but freshmen third baseman Peyton Graham and outfielder Kendall Pettis have each seen everyday roles so far this season.
“As good as our pitching staff is, we know if we can play sound behind them they’re gonna do their jobs and we have enough offensive weapons to get the job done,” senior infielder Brandon Zaragoza said. “We dedicate a lot of our time to working on our defensive craft… As long as we take care of the routine plays we should be in good hands.”
Tyler Hardman has knocked in seven runs over the last three games
The junior first baseman is currently tied for third in the conference with seven RBIs, with each coming in the last three games. In the series finale against Virginia, Hardman ripped a two-run homer and later hit a two-run single to propel the Sooners to a four-run victory over the Cavaliers. On Tuesday against Texas Southern, Hardman went 3-for-3 and was responsible for four runs.
Hardman was named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list on Wednesday, the same list former Sooner Brylie Ware was on in 2019.
The Sooners have outscored their opponents 38-5 over the last four games
Oklahoma allowed more runs in its season opener than it allowed in its last four games.
The dominance on the scoreboard cannot be simply attributed to one dominant starting pitching performance or significant production of one hitter alone.
Hardman’s seven RBIs, redshirt sophomore Trent Brown’s two homers in as many games and sophomore Ben Abram’s scoreless five-inning outing are impressive feats indeed, however the strength of OU might be found in the amount of hitters and pitchers capable of producing.
Head coach Skip Johnson has gone to 10 different pitchers out of the bullpen over the last four games. The combined group has allowed just one run on nine hits in 16.2 total innings of work. Meanwhile, the Sooners’ offense saw 12 different players record a hit and eight players knock in a run in Tuesday’s 14-1 victory over Texas Southern.
The Sooners and Redbirds will play once on Friday afternoon, twice on Saturday and will conclude their four-game series on Sunday.
