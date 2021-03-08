You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners' Tyler Hardman, Jimmy Crooks, Tanner Tredaway named to Frisco Classic All-Tournament team

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tyler Hardman

Then-junior Tyler Hardman during the game against Texas Southern on Feb. 18, 2020.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman, redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks and redshirt junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway made the Frisco Classic All-Tournament team on Sunday.

Both Hardman and Tredaway had eight hits in 15 at-bats, with both men also hitting 5 RBIs and one double. Meanwhile, Crooks had four hits in 16 at-bats, hitting three RBis and three doubles. 

The Sooners, who are 5-6 on the year, played four games in the Frisco College Baseball Classic, going 1-3. Oklahoma lost two games to Arizona and one to Dallas Baptist with its lone win coming against Missouri. 

The Sooners play their next game against UT-Arlington at 6:30 p.m CT on March 9 in Norman. This will be the team’s second game against the Mavericks, with the first being a 7-1 win back on Feb. 24.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments