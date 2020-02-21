OU baseball: Sooners top Illinois State, 2-1 in game one of Friday doubleheader

The Sooners beat Illinois State, 2-1, in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader in Norman.
Junior right-hander Cade Cavalli had seven strikeouts and allowed no runs through his first five innings of work. Illinois State starter Colton Johnson was rolling as well, allowing no runs on two hits through his first five innings.
Cavalli found himself in a bit of trouble in the top of the fifth with runners on the corners with no outs. The Sooners would escape unscathed after an unassisted double play by junior first baseman Tyler Hardman and a strikeout by Cavalli to end the inning.
Oklahoma finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. A leadoff triple by junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway set the table for the Sooners. A ground ball double play by Peyton Graham later in the inning was overturned to a fielder’s choice after a challenge by head coach Skip Johnson.
The fielder’s choice scored Tredaway from third to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead. A RBI double from redshirt sophomore designated hitter Trent Brown scored Graham, making it 2-0 Sooners.
Illinois State came right back with a run of their own in the top of the seventh. A leadoff double by Joe Butler gave the Redbirds a runner in scoring position. A single through the left side by Jake McCaw would score Butler from third to make it 2-1 Sooners.
Senior right-hander Jason Ruffcorn got the ball for the ninth inning. Ruffcorn earned his second save of the season after striking out the last batter of the game to secure the win. Cavalli earned his first win of the season with a dominant showing, as he tossed seven innings and allowed one run on six hits with nine strikeouts.
The Sooners will face Illinois State again with the second game of Friday's double header starting at 6:10 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
