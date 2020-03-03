OU Baseball: Sooners top Dallas Baptist, 10-3, in Norman

The Sooners beat Dallas Baptist, 10-3, at home behind a quality start from sophomore right-handed pitcher Wyatt Olds.
Junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway got the scoring started early for Oklahoma, singling to lead off the game and later scoring on a wild pitch.
The Sooners added two more runs in the second inning. Tredaway smashed a RBI triple to right-center to score the first run of the frame. Freshman third baseman Peyton Graham plated the second run of the inning with a double off the wall in left center.
With another run coming on a RBI groundout by senior catcher Brady Lindsly, the Sooners entered the fifth inning leading 4-0.
After five shutout innings, Olds was lifted in the top of the sixth as junior Zack Matthews came out of the bullpen.
Dallas Baptist took advantage of the pitching change and made things interesting. After a leadoff single and an error by Matthews, Ryan Wrobleski belted a three-run homer over the wall in left to cut the Sooner lead to one.
However, the Sooners snuffed out the Patriots’ comeback attempt with in the seventh. Senior infielder Conor McKenna got the scoring started with a safety squeeze bunt that scored Graham. Sophomore Diego Muniz followed that up with his first homer of the year.
McKenna would add two more insurance runs on a double down the line in right to make it 10-3 Sooners.
Olds earned his fourth win, throwing five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts. Olds ERA is now down to 0.53 on the year.
The Sooners are back at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday as they host Arkansas Pine-Bluff at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
