OU baseball: Sooners to open season with weekend series at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Oklahoma baseball has found a new season opener.
This weekend, the Sooners will head to Corpus Christi, Texas, to play the Islanders of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The matchup was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball on Wednesday and later confirmed by OU.
SOURCES: @OU_Baseball will now face @IslandersBSB down in Corpus Christi this weekend. #Oklahoma was going to play at home .. then shifted to Round Rock to face Wichita State. That got cancelled. Now, #Sooners are headed to TAMU-CC.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) February 17, 2021
We're 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙤𝙣 for this weekend!#Sooners add a three-game series at @IslandersBSB Saturday and Sunday in Corpus, Christi, Texas.➡️ https://t.co/DzDZIkn9rH pic.twitter.com/zLB9QQVp6V— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 18, 2021
The schedule change is the team’s second attempt to schedule a season opening series this weekend after a three-game series against Southern University in Norman was canceled. After that series was thrown out, the Sooners were scheduled to play a replacement series from Feb. 20-21 against Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas. Both sets of games were called off due to inclement weather in the two areas.
The series will mark the first time Oklahoma has opened its season with a true road game since 2012, when the Sooners traveled to Malibu, California, to take on Pepperdine. Wyatt Olds, Dalton Fowler and Jake Bennett are still scheduled to make the three starts for the Sooners against the Islanders.
Oklahoma's opener will be at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 20. Then the Sooners and Islanders will play a doubleheader beginning at noon CT on Sunday, Feb. 21 in the form of a seven inning game followed by a nine inning game.
