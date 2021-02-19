You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners to open 2021 season with 2 home games against Omaha

Brandon Zaragoza

Senior Brandon Zaragoza runs to second base during the Sooners' game against Dallas Baptist University March 3.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Sooners will indeed open the 2021 season at their home park.

After a short saga of schedule changes and cancellations, OU has settled on the University of Nebraska-Omaha as its opponent for its season opener from Feb. 21-22.

The Sooners and Mavericks will meet Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT and Monday at noon. OU was originally slated to open the season at home against Southern University on Feb. 19. The program also announced attendance to the games will be limited to essential staff.

Due to inclement weather, the series against Southern was canceled and Oklahoma attempted to schedule two separate series down in Texas. Both attempted slates, against Wichita State and Texas A&M Corpus Christi, respectively, were then canceled due to inclement weather and weather-related issues.

OU last opened its season at home in 2019, where it completed a three-game sweep of Cal Poly.

