OU baseball: Sooners sweep Saturday doubleheader, win season-opening series against Virginia

Cade Cavalli

Then-sophomore right handed pitcher Cade Cavalli throws the ball in the game against Cal Poly Feb. 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily\

The Sooners turned it around on day two.

After mustering just two hits in a 6-0 loss to Virginia on Friday, the Sooners responded Saturday with wins in both games of their doubleheader against the Cavaliers. Oklahoma scored seven runs on 13 hits in a 7-2 victory in the first game and followed that up with a 5-1 victory in game two.

The Cavaliers had no luck scoring runs against OU’s bullpen in Saturday’s doubleheader, holding the Cavaliers scoreless on five hits in 8.2 innings pitched. In the series finale, sophomore Wyatt Olds pitched three scoreless innings and struck out six in relief of junior Dane Acker. Senior Jason Ruffcorn, the 2019 Big 12 leader in saves, closed each of Saturday’s victories with a scoreless inning and notched save No. 1 of 2020.

No Sooner was on the bases more Saturday than freshman Peyton Graham, who reached base on six different occasions in the two games. The Waxahachie, Texas native ripped two doubles and was responsible for two runs in a three hit effort in the game one of the doubleheader. In the series finale, Graham drew three walks and scored another run on junior Tyler Hardman’s two-run homer in the seventh. Hardman later laced a two-run single in the ninth to push the Sooners’ lead to 5-1, bringing his RBI total to four on the day.

The Sooners head back to Norman in preparation for their home opener against Texas Southern on Tuesday afternoon. OU will play twice against the Tigers and complete the week with four weekend home games against Illinois State.

