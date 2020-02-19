OU baseball: Sooners sweep home-opening series against Texas Southern with dominance

The Sooners (4-1) completed the sweep of a short, two-game series against Texas Southern with a 12-1 run-rule win on Wednesday afternoon at home.
Oklahoma was on fire at the plate in both games, scoring 26 total runs on 34 hits. The Sooners’ pitching was just as successful, allowing just two runs on 10 hits for the Texas Southern. The Sooner pitching staff also struck out 21 batters while walking seven.
In Tuesday’s game, the Sooners scored in every inning but the sixth. Junior first baseman Tyler Hardman got the scoring started early with a RBI single to right field. Junior catcher Justin Mitchell would follow that up with another RBI single. Another run would come across in the second inning as senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza scored on a wild pitch.
In the third inning, redshirt sophomore Trent Brown notched his first hit as a Sooner, a rocket two-run homer to left field.
“We were all ecstatic," Tyler Hardman said about Brown's first hit with the Sooners. "I mean, it’s great to see someone new to the team doing well. We’ve got a family atmosphere here and we are always rooting for one another.”
The Sooners went 21-43 at the plate with 12 RBI. The Sooners only struck out five times and walked 3 times. Justin Mitchell led the way, going 3-5 with three RBI. Tyler Hardman went a perfect 3-3 with two RBI.
Sophomore right-hander Ben Abram got the start on the mound for the Sooners. Abram went five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five Tigers. Abram earned his first win of the season.
Head coach Skip Johnson made his first of four calls to the bullpen in the sixth inning, summoning freshman righty Christian Ruebeck. Ruebeck threw a scoreless frame, allowing one hit and notching one strikeout. Senior lefty Braxton Webb got the ball in the seventh, tossing another scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Sam Houston State transfer, senior lefty Brad Demco worked yet another scoreless inning in the eighth, registering two strikeouts and allowing one hit.
Texas Southern would score their only run of the game in the ninth inning off of redshirt junior right-hander Carson Carter. Carter earned two strikeouts in the ninth.
“I thought they came out and played against the ball as good as we’ve ever played since I’ve been here,” coach Skip Johnson said after the game. “Against the baseball, and not the opponent, not the weather.”
On Wednesday, The Sooners pummeled Texas Southern again with a 12-1 run-rule win in eight innings.
The Sooners scored early and often with at least one run in six of eight innings. Tyler Hardman started the scoring off with a RBI double to centerfield that scored Tanner Tredaway. Oklahoma would tack on three more runs in the second inning with Kendall Pettis scoring on a wild pitch followed by a two-run triple for Tanner Tredaway.
Texas Southern scored their lone run of the game in their half of the third on a RBI single Oscar Ponce.
The Sooners scored a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. A sacrifice fly from Tanner Tredaway plated the run in the fourth. Brandon Zaragoza pushed another run across in the fifth with a RBI double to shallow center. Senior catcher Brady Lindsly drove in Tyler Hardman with a single in the sixth, putting the Sooners up 7-1.
Oklahoma scored five runs in the eighth to secure the run-rule victory. Senior infielder Conor McKenna scored on a fielding error by Texas Southern’s shortstop. An RBI fielder’s choice by Brandon Zaragoza plated another run. Brady Lindsly would score on a wild pitch before Trent Brown hit a walkoff, two-run homer to left, his second in as many games.
Freshman lefty Jake Bennett earned his first win in his college debut. Bennett threw four innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven. Bennett would be followed by four consecutive scoreless innings by junior right-hander Aaron Brooks, junior lefty Ledgend Smith, sophomore righty Jaret Godman and junior righty Zack Matthews.
“I thought the bullpen was great," Johnson said. "We got some big hits when we needed it and separated the game when we had to."
The Sooners will host Illinois State for a four game series starting at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21 in Norman.
