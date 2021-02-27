OU baseball: Sooners surrender 7 runs in opening frame, lose to Texas A&M, 8-1

The Sooners surrendered seven runs in the opening frame and failed to recover, going on to lose, 8-1, to Texas A&M in the team's second of three games in the Round Rock Classic.
The loss comes a day after OU beat Auburn, 4-3, on redshirt junior Tyler Hardman's walk-off base hit in the 10th inning. Redshirt sophomore transfer left-hander Dalton Fowler struggled in his first start at OU, giving up the seven runs on four hits and four walks in just one inning of work.
The Sooners put runners on base in every single inning except the second and ninth, but managed to scratch across just one run on a fielder's choice in the sixth. Redshirt senior infielder Conor McKenna led the charge offensively for the club, hammering a pair of hits for the second straight game and scoring the team's lone run.
Similarly to the Auburn game Friday, the OU bullpen seemed to have a lot of success down the stretch. On Friday, it was redshirt sophomore Jaret Godman's six scoreless innings that gave the offense ample time to erase the early deficit. Saturday, redshirt sophomore Ben Abram allowed just one run in 2.2 relief innings and the four relievers that followed him held the Aggies off the scoreboard.
The recent success from the bullpen bodes really well for a club that is still determining a set starting rotation and finding consistency on offense.
On Sunday, in the finale of the Round Rock Classic, the Sooners have a date with Baylor. The two will eventually meet again to close out regular season conference play from May 20-22. The starting pitching matchup is still to be determined.
