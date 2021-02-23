OU baseball: Sooners surrender 6 runs in 6th inning, fall to Stephen F. Austin, 9-5

The Sooners surrendered six runs in the sixth inning and failed to rebound, eventually falling to Stephen F. Austin, 9-5, in a non-conference matchup at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Sooners to 1-2 on the young season.
The Lumberjacks pushed their early lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth by way of two solo home runs. The Sooners, who left five runners on base in the first three innings, countered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull ahead, 4-3. The final three came from redshirt freshman designated hitter Jimmy Crooks, who struck a three-run home run halfway up the seats in right field. Redshirt senior infielder Conor McKenna pushed OU's lead to 5-3 in the fifth with his second solo homer in as many games.
OU's defense committed a pair of costly errors in the top of the sixth that aided in the Lumberjacks' big frame. None of the six SFA runs came directly on a base hit. The first three came from a walk or hit-by-pitch, the fourth was on a sac fly and the final two resulted from a wild pitch and throwing error by redshirt junior catcher Justin Mitchell.
Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Luke Taggart, a transfer from Incarnate Word, made his first start in an OU uniform and allowed three earned runs on just four hits in 5.1 innings pitched.
The Sooners are set to play UT Arlington at Globe Life Field on Wednesday evening before venturing down to Round Rock, Texas for a trio of weekend games. Redshirt sophomore Braden Carmichael, a transfer from Grayson County College, is expected to make his first start as a Sooner against the Mavericks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.