OU Baseball: Sooners’ seniors announce they are returning for 2021 season

Seniors Brad Demco, Brady Harlan, Brady Lindsly, Conor McKenna, Jason Ruffcorn, Braxton Webb and Brandon Zaragoza announced via Twitter that they will return to Oklahoma for the 2021 season on Saturday.
One last ride pic.twitter.com/zVNC5oqSm6— brad demco (@brad10demco) April 4, 2020
The announcement comes after the NCAA voted in favor of allowing spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility.
The Sooners’ 2020 campaign got off to a promising start before getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No. 13 Oklahoma went 14-4 with wins over No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 LSU, No. 22 Dallas Baptist and a series win over No. 25 Virginia.
Demco, a pitcher and transfer from Sam Houston State, threw three innings out of the bullpen for the Sooners, allowing just two hits and one run with four strikeouts.
Harlan, an outfielder, started in 13 games. He hit .243 on the season with three doubles, two RBI and three stolen bases.
Lindsly, a catcher, started 14 games for Oklahoma in 2020. He hit .271 with three homers and drove in 13 RBI. Lindsly also had a .992 fielding percentage behind the plate and threw out three runners trying to steal.
McKenna and Zaragoza, both infielders, started in 12 games together for the Sooners. Together they were solid up the middle, rolling seven double plays and finishing with .952 and .953 fielding percentages.
Webb, a pitcher, threw two innings in relief for the Sonners, allowing two hits and one run with four strikeouts.
Ruffcorn, a right-handed closer, earned five saves for Oklahoma in 2020. He tossed eight innings, allowing no runs on just three hits with 12 strikeouts compared to one walk.
The Sooners looked primed for another successful year. With all seven seniors returning for another year, continued growth from freshman such as Kendall Pettis and Peyton Graham and the possibility to return key starting pitchers in juniors Cade Cavalli, Levi Prater and Dane Acker, 2020’s early success is likely to carry over into next season.
