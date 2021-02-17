You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners' season opener against Wichita State canceled due to inclement weather

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Baseball Team

The OU baseball team during the game against San Diego State on March 8, 2020.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

OU’s season-opening series against Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas has been canceled due to inclement weather and related issues with the facility, the team announced Wednesday.

The three-game set against the Shockers was scheduled Monday after the Sooners’ original plans, a home series against Southern University, were canceled. 

According to the press release, the team is currently working to schedule a new series for the weekend. Oklahoma is currently scheduled to face Stephen F. Austin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in Arlington, Texas, next if further plans are not made.

