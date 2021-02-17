OU baseball: Sooners' season opener against Wichita State canceled due to inclement weather

OU’s season-opening series against Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas has been canceled due to inclement weather and related issues with the facility, the team announced Wednesday.
𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄Our series vs. Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas, has been canceled due to weather and related facility issues.OU is working to schedule a new series for this weekend.➡️ https://t.co/BB9Xq5kIJN— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 17, 2021
The three-game set against the Shockers was scheduled Monday after the Sooners’ original plans, a home series against Southern University, were canceled.
According to the press release, the team is currently working to schedule a new series for the weekend. Oklahoma is currently scheduled to face Stephen F. Austin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in Arlington, Texas, next if further plans are not made.
