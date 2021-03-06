OU baseball: Sooners score 14 unanswered runs, beat Missouri, 16-6

The Sooners scored 14 unanswered runs for a 16-6 victory over Missouri in their third of four games in the 2021 Frisco College Baseball Classic.
Redshirt junior right-hander Carson Carter, who tossed five scoreless frames in relief, picked up his first win of the year. Eight of the nine Sooners in the starting lineup both reached base multiple times and scored a run in the winning effort.
Redshirt junior Tyler Hardman clubbed four hits and fellow redshirt junior Tanner Tredaway and redshirt sophomore Brett Squires had four RBIs apiece. Redshirt freshman Kendall Pettis went 3-for-3 with two doubles.
OU found itself in an early 3-0 hole in the opening frame and had to take the ball out of starting pitcher Dalton Fowler's hands after the redshirt sophomore recorded just one out. Fellow redshirt sophomore Ben Abram got the Sooners out of a big jam in the first inning but allowed three more runs over the next two innings as Missouri jumped out to a 6-2 lead.
From there, as Carter came in and held the Tigers scoreless in the final five innings, the Sooners tied the game and eventually built a formidable lead. OU struck for four runs in the third inning and six in the sixth inning, jumping out to a 12-6 lead.
The last five games have been a whirlwind for the Sooners' offense. In that stretch, the team is 2-3 and has scored (in order) one, nine, 13, one and 16 runs. In Saturday night's game, the Sooners hit nearly .500 with runners in scoring position. The momentum the Sooners garnered against the Tigers seemed nonexistent against Texas A&M on Feb. 27 and Arizona on March 5, when OU went a combined 1-for-25 with runners in scoring position.
The Sooners will face Dallas Baptist in the finale of the weekend tournament on Sunday. Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett is the expected starter for OU.
