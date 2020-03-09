You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners rise into top 10 in Baseball America poll

Peyton Graham

Freshman infielder Peyton Graham during the game against San Diego State on March 8.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

According to Baseball America, the Sooners are one of the top 10 teams in the nation. The publication moved the Sooners up to No. 9 after a 4-1 week that included a win over No. 21 Dallas Baptist and series victory against San Diego State.

OU is one of two Big 12 ranked in Baseball America’s top 25. The publication currently has Texas Tech (16-1) at No. 2 in the nation. OU also ranks No. 13 in the D1baseball poll.

After a trip to Texas-Arlington on Tuesday, the Sooners will make the trek out to San Luis Obispo, California for a four-game set against Cal Poly. OU swept Cal Poly in three games in 2019.

