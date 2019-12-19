OU baseball: Sooners release 2020 schedule

With the goal of returning to the College World Series for the first time since 2010 in sight, Oklahoma baseball released its 2020 schedule on Thursday.
The 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ schedule is here!🔴 Arkansas in OKC (March 17)⚪ OSU in Tulsa (March 31)🔴 Open vs Virginia in Pensacola⚪ Shriners College Classic in Houston.Full release ➡️https://t.co/d4soJk5z61#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/RurRP6ZnNd— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) December 19, 2019
Oklahoma will take on Virginia in Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 14–16 to open the 2020 season. The Sooners’ first home series of the year will be against Texas Southern on Feb. 18 and 19.
OU will also participate in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston from Feb. 28 to March 1. Oklahoma will face vaunted opponents Missouri, LSU and Arkansas in the event.
Other special contests in the coming season include another game against Arkansas on March 17 at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City and a Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on March 31 at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field.
After a sixth-place finish in the Big 12 Conference and an absence from the NCAA postseason in 2019, the 2020 Sooner squad will look to make big waves in the college baseball world by making it back to Omaha.
