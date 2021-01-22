You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners release 2021 full-season schedule

OU Baseball Team

The OU baseball team huddles during the game against San Diego State March 8, 2020.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Sooners released their full schedule for the 2021 season on Friday. OU will officially open the campaign with a three-game home set against Southern University Feb. 19-21.

The schedule includes the Sooners visiting Arkansas on March 16, Texas on March 26-28 and Oklahoma State on March 30 and April 30. Oklahoma also hosts Houston on March 19-21, Oral Roberts on April 6, and OSU on May 1-2 and May 11. The postseason will begin on May 26 with the Big 12 tournament and NCAA Regional play, should the Sooners make the bracket, will begin June 4. 

Of course, the Sooners — who were ranked high as No. 9 nationally in the shortened 2020 season — have the goal of winding up in Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series starting June 18.

The Sooners are slated to play in three-game series every weekend up until the postseason with frequent Tuesday-Wednesday games sprinkled in as well.

