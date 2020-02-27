OU baseball: Sooners receive $1.1 million donation for L. Dale Mitchell Park upgrades

L. Dale Mitchell

L. Dale Mitchell ballpark during Bark in the Park May 4, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Sooners received $1.1 million donation for upgrades at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Brian and Kim Kimrey donated the money to the project. The upgrades will include new locker rooms, training areas, coaches’ offices, team meeting areas, chair-back seating, terraced berms and additional awnings and concourses. 

“We believe the best is still yet to come for Oklahoma Baseball but we must maintain our ability to recruit among the nation’s elite, which often begins with facilities and student-athlete development,” said Brian Kimrey in a press release.

The Kimrey family’s donation is the second seven-figure gift to the project. The first was given by former OU baseball player and Major League Baseball player Bob Stephenson. Around $3.6 million has been pledged for upgrades. The estimated cost of the project is $15 million.

“We spend every day at our facility, so we have a particularly clear understanding of what the Kimrey family is doing for us,” said coach Skip Johnson in the release. “College baseball gets more competitive every year so we’re looking for every edge we can get. The Kimrey’s are providing the kind of edge we need in building and maintaining an elite baseball program.”

