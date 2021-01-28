OU baseball: Sooners ranked No. 5 in Big 12 Preseason Poll

The Sooners came in at No. 5 in the Big 12’s preseason poll on Thursday.
First look 👀 at the 2021 #Big12Baseball Preseason Poll ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ibZ8yK3mHW— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 28, 2021
Oklahoma garnered 31 total points in the poll, placing them above West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor, and Kansas. This marks the second consecutive season that the Sooners made the top five in the Big 12’s preseason poll, coming in at No. 4 last year.
The Sooners, ranked No. 23 in Baseball America’s preseason top 25 poll, will start their season in a three-game series against Southern.
First pitch for the opening game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 19 in Norman.
