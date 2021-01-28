You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners ranked No. 5 in Big 12 Preseason Poll

OU Baseball Team

The OU baseball team during the game against San Diego State on March 8, 2020.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Sooners came in at No. 5 in the Big 12’s preseason poll on Thursday.

Oklahoma garnered 31 total points in the poll, placing them above West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor, and Kansas. This marks the second consecutive season that the Sooners made the top five in the Big 12’s preseason poll, coming in at No. 4 last year.

The Sooners, ranked No. 23 in Baseball America’s preseason top 25 poll, will start their season in a three-game series against Southern.

First pitch for the opening game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 19 in Norman.

