OU baseball: Sooners ranked No. 22 in NCBWA preseason poll

Oklahoma was ranked No. 22 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s preseason college baseball poll, which was released on Tuesday.
Another preseason ranking for the #Sooners ➡️ #⃣2⃣2⃣ @NCBWA pic.twitter.com/Obw2rcEzw9— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 2, 2021
The NCBWA poll is the second preseason poll that the Sooners have been ranked in, as the team came in at No. 23 in Baseball America’s preseason poll in January.
Oklahoma is one of six Big 12 conference teams in the poll, alongside Texas Tech (4), Texas (9), TCU (11), West Virginia (21), and Oklahoma State (26). The NCBWA ranked the Sooners as high as No. 12 last year before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The team is continuing to count down the days until its season opener against Southern University on Feb. 19. The game will be played in Norman with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.