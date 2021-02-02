You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners ranked No. 22 in NCBWA preseason poll

OU Baseball Team

The OU baseball team during the game against San Diego State on March 8, 2020.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma was ranked No. 22 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s preseason college baseball poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The NCBWA poll is the second preseason poll that the Sooners have been ranked in, as the team came in at No. 23 in Baseball America’s preseason poll in January.

Oklahoma is one of six Big 12 conference teams in the poll, alongside Texas Tech (4), Texas (9), TCU (11), West Virginia (21), and Oklahoma State (26). The NCBWA ranked the Sooners as high as No. 12 last year before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The team is continuing to count down the days until its season opener against Southern University on Feb. 19. The game will be played in Norman with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m CT. 

