OU baseball: Sooners rank No. 24 in National Collegiate Baseball Writers preseason poll

The Sooners are set to enter the 2020 season as a consensus top 25 team.The most recent poll released by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association has the Sooners ranked No. 24.
Another preseason ranking ➡️ #Sooners at No. 24 in the NCBWA preseason poll.https://t.co/U8mxRKfUDO🎟 https://t.co/AyRiKmwVzU pic.twitter.com/hXqub06lFQ— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 4, 2020
Oklahoma ranks No. 16 in Perfect Game, No. 30 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and D1Baseball pits the Sooners at No. 24.
The national recognition may come as a surprise to some, perhaps because OU ended the 2019 season victim of a 15-3 bludgeoning against TCU in the Big 12 tournament that solidified its fate of missing the NCAA Tournament.
The 2020 Sooners return the majority of its starters from the previous season, losing only third baseman Brylie Ware and starting pitcher Nathan Wiles to the MLB.
OU will open the 2020 season Feb. 14 against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida.
