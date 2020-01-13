OU baseball: Sooners rank No. 24 in D1Baseball preseason rankings

The Sooners rank No. 24 in D1Baseball's preseason national rankings, the publication unveiled Monday.
‼️BREAKING‼️ The 2020 @D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings are here!Here's who made the cut:https://t.co/aDwXNkHcDY pic.twitter.com/bpKOpEFW1T— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) January 13, 2020
The 2019 season was a bit of a roller coaster for Oklahoma, who lost eight of their last 11 games and missed the NCAA Tournament after opening the season 21-4 and ranking 22nd nationally in the publication's rankings on March 25.
Outside of losing everyday third baseman Brylie Ware and starting pitcher Nathan Wiles to the MLB, the Sooners return a large majority of their 2019 starting lineup.
The Sooners are set to begin the 2020 season with a three-game set against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 14-16.
