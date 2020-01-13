You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners rank No. 24 in D1Baseball preseason rankings

OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

Freshman infielder Braxton Bohrofen shakes hands with his coaches and teammates before the game against UT-Arlington Oct. 6, 2019.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The Sooners rank No. 24 in D1Baseball's preseason national rankings, the publication unveiled Monday.

The 2019 season was a bit of a roller coaster for Oklahoma, who lost eight of their last 11 games and missed the NCAA Tournament after opening the season 21-4 and ranking 22nd nationally in the publication's rankings on March 25.

Outside of losing everyday third baseman Brylie Ware and starting pitcher Nathan Wiles to the MLB, the Sooners return a large majority of their 2019 starting lineup.

The Sooners are set to begin the 2020 season with a three-game set against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 14-16.

