OU baseball: Sooners rank No. 4 in Big 12 preseason poll

  • Updated
OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

Sophomore pitcher Cade Cavalli throws a pitch against UT-Arlington Oct. 6, 2019.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The Sooners will enter the 2020 campaign ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 preseason poll, the conference announced Thursday.

Last year, Oklahoma started conference play 4-0 but dropped eight of its last 11 games, including back-to-back losses in the Big 12 tournament. OU finished with an 11-13 league record and wound up seventh in the final standings, which was not a strong enough resume to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Sooners will open Big 12 play at home March 20-22 against Texas, a team they defeated twice in three games in 2019.

