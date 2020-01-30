OU baseball: Sooners rank No. 4 in Big 12 preseason poll

The Sooners will enter the 2020 campaign ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 preseason poll, the conference announced Thursday.
The official 2020 #Big12BSB Preseason Poll ⤵️https://t.co/YrosB3Qaxx pic.twitter.com/MjY6z4iyeN— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 30, 2020
Last year, Oklahoma started conference play 4-0 but dropped eight of its last 11 games, including back-to-back losses in the Big 12 tournament. OU finished with an 11-13 league record and wound up seventh in the final standings, which was not a strong enough resume to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.
The Sooners will open Big 12 play at home March 20-22 against Texas, a team they defeated twice in three games in 2019.
