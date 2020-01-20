OU baseball: Sooners rank No. 19 in Baseball America preseason rankings

The Sooners will enter the 2020 season ranked No. 19 in Baseball America's preseason national rankings, which were released Monday.
The 25 best teams in college baseball 😎Our brand new Preseason Top 25 is HERE: https://t.co/t0eb1B5TZe pic.twitter.com/QvZCUwBkuC— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 20, 2020
The Sooners have also drawn a top 25 ranking from a pair of additional publications, as D1Baseball has Oklahoma slotted at No. 24 and Perfect Game has the team at No. 16. Oklahoma is entering its third year under head coach Skip Johnson and is set to return eight of nine everyday position starters and a trio of starting pitchers from the 2019 team.
The journey of returning to the NCAA Tournament after missing out in 2019 begins on Feb. 14-16 with a three game series against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida. The Sooners' first home games will be on Feb. 18-19 against Texas Southern, who they defeated 10-2 in their lone game in 2019.
