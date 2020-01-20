You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners rank No. 19 in Baseball America preseason rankings

Skip Johnson

OU baseball coach Skip Johnson speaks at a press conference Feb. 4, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners will enter the 2020 season ranked No. 19 in Baseball America's preseason national rankings, which were released Monday.

The Sooners have also drawn a top 25 ranking from a pair of additional publications, as D1Baseball has Oklahoma slotted at No. 24 and Perfect Game has the team at No. 16. Oklahoma is entering its third year under head coach Skip Johnson and is set to return eight of nine everyday position starters and a trio of starting pitchers from the 2019 team. 

The journey of returning to the NCAA Tournament after missing out in 2019 begins on Feb. 14-16 with a three game series against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida. The Sooners' first home games will be on Feb. 18-19 against Texas Southern, who they defeated 10-2 in their lone game in 2019.

