OU baseball: Sooners pitcher Zack Matthews signs with Houston Astros as undrafted free agent

Oklahoma junior right-handed pitcher Zack Matthews was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Astros on Monday, per D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.
The @astros are getting a good one. @OU_Baseball Jr. RHP Zack Matthews is signing with Houston. Had TJ surgery in May or would’ve been an easy Top 2-3 rounder. Huge arm, up to 98 earlier this spring with a quality SL. #Sooners UPDATED SIGNING TRACKER:https://t.co/PkCQZsufss— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 16, 2020
In his only full-season of play, Matthews pitched 24.1 innings and had an earned runs average of 5.18.
Matthews was the fourth pitcher from OU headed to professional baseball, joining juniors Cade Cavalli, Levi Prater and Dane Acker. In the shortened 2020 season, Matthews made just four appearances before suffering an arm injury that required Tommy John surgery.
Listed as 5-foot-11 and 202 pounds, Matthews features a fastball that reaches up to 98 miles per hour, and would’ve been drafted if not for surgery, according to Rogers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.