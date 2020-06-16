You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners pitcher Zack Matthews signs with Houston Astros as undrafted free agent

Zack Matthews

Then-sophomore pitcher Zack Matthews pitches the ball during the game against Oral Roberts on April 2, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma junior right-handed pitcher Zack Matthews was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Astros on Monday, per D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

In his only full-season of play, Matthews pitched 24.1 innings and had an earned runs average of 5.18.

Matthews was the fourth pitcher from OU headed to professional baseball, joining juniors Cade Cavalli, Levi Prater and Dane Acker. In the shortened 2020 season, Matthews made just four appearances before suffering an arm injury that required Tommy John surgery. 

Listed as 5-foot-11 and 202 pounds, Matthews features a fastball that reaches up to 98 miles per hour, and would’ve been drafted if not for surgery, according to Rogers. 

