OU baseball: Sooners' offense explodes for 15 hits in 15-5 defeat of UT Arlington

A strong offensive performance from the Sooners propelled them to a 15-5 win over UT-Arlington in Norman on Tuesday.
OU collected 15 total hits, and outscored the Mavericks, 15-1, after the first inning. It’s already the third time this season the Sooners have scored more than 10 runs in a game.
Javier Ramos was the starting pitcher for the Sooners. It was a night to forget for the redshirt freshman, as he gave up four earned runs in just two innings pitched. Redshirt sophomore Braden Carmichael did most of the work on the mound for OU, pitching four innings. He struck out five batters and gave up just one earned run. Fellow redshirt sophomore Dalton Fowler and redshirt senior Jason Ruffcorn also saw the mound for OU.
Many Sooners made a big contribution on offense during the game. Freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen led the way with six RBIs, getting three hits in his five at-bats. That included a two-run triple, the first triple hit by a Sooner this season.
Third baseman Peyton Graham, second baseman Conor McKenna, and catcher Jimmy Crooks all hit multiple RBIs alongside Bohrofen, with Graham and McKenna launching deep home runs during the game as well.
GOODBYE! 👋Conor McKenna's fourth homer of the season tied it up, 5-5!Exit velocity: 98.2Launch angle: 22.8Distance: 410'#Sooners pic.twitter.com/PsN0vPzha2— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 10, 2021
𝘼𝙗𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙚 💣 by Peyton Graham. His first of the season!Exit velocity: 98.1Launch angle: 28.0Distance 425'#Sooners pic.twitter.com/H1Xp6SdyQb— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 10, 2021
There was also an injury in the game, as starting catcher Justin Mitchell left the game at the end of the fourth inning after suffering an apparent leg ailment. He sustained the injury after attempting to run out a ground ball.
The win puts the Sooners back at .500 with a 6-6 record. The team takes the field again at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 12, to start a three-game series with Arkansas State in Norman.
