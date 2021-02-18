You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners no longer slated to play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi due to weather-related issues, per report

OU Baseball Team

The OU baseball team during the game against San Diego State on March 8, 2020.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Sooners will not make the trip down to Corpus Christi, Texas to play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this weekend, D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers reported Thursday. Boiling water notices and more weather-related issues led to the cancellation.

The latest cancellation puts a wrench in the Sooners' third attempt to play baseball this weekend. When its original home series against Southern University was canceled, the team scheduled an impromptu three-game set in Round Rock, Texas against Wichita State.

The team is still reportedly searching for a destination to play its season opener. When OU does take the field for its first three-game set, Wyatt Olds, Dalton Fowler and Jake Bennett are the expected starters.

Oklahoma is currently scheduled to face Stephen F. Austin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in Arlington, Texas, next if further plans are not made.

