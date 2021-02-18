OU baseball: Sooners no longer slated to play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi due to weather-related issues, per report

The Sooners will not make the trip down to Corpus Christi, Texas to play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this weekend, D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers reported Thursday. Boiling water notices and more weather-related issues led to the cancellation.
With boiling water notices and more still present in much of Texas, including Corpus Christi, @OU_Baseball is no longer traveling to @IslandersBSB this weekend. #Sooners still searching for a destination.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) February 19, 2021
The latest cancellation puts a wrench in the Sooners' third attempt to play baseball this weekend. When its original home series against Southern University was canceled, the team scheduled an impromptu three-game set in Round Rock, Texas against Wichita State.
The team is still reportedly searching for a destination to play its season opener. When OU does take the field for its first three-game set, Wyatt Olds, Dalton Fowler and Jake Bennett are the expected starters.
Oklahoma is currently scheduled to face Stephen F. Austin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in Arlington, Texas, next if further plans are not made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.