OU baseball: Sooners move up to No. 16 in Baseball America poll

The Sooners moved up to No. 16 in Baseball America's national rankings after winning its season-opening series against Virginia over the weekend.
The 25 best teams in college baseball 😎https://t.co/vtLpz2DFWA pic.twitter.com/JSUABLfuiY— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 17, 2020
OU beat the Cavaliers twice on Saturday after mustering just two hits in Friday night's loss. While the offense was able to put runs on the board down the stretch, the bullpen collectively held Virginia scoreless in 8.2 innings of work in Saturday's doubleheader.
OU entered the weekend ranked No. 19 in the publication's poll. Up next for the Sooners is six home games, featuring a match-up against Texas Southern on Tuesday and Wednesday and four meetings with Illinois State over the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.