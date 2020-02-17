You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners move up to No. 16 in Baseball America poll

OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

The OU Baseball team watches the game from the dugout against UT-Arlington Oct. 6, 2019.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The Sooners moved up to No. 16 in Baseball America's national rankings after winning its season-opening series against Virginia over the weekend.

OU beat the Cavaliers twice on Saturday after mustering just two hits in Friday night's loss. While the offense was able to put runs on the board down the stretch, the bullpen collectively held Virginia scoreless in 8.2 innings of work in Saturday's doubleheader.

OU entered the weekend ranked No. 19 in the publication's poll. Up next for the Sooners is six home games, featuring a match-up against Texas Southern on Tuesday and Wednesday and four meetings with Illinois State over the weekend.

